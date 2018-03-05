FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

Akzo Nobel nominates former Maersk CEO Andersen as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel has nominated Nils Smedegaard Andersen to become chairman of its supervisory board subject to approval by its annual shareholders meeting in April, the Dutch paints and coatings maker said on Monday.

A former CEO of shipping company Maersk and brewer Carlsberg, Andersen would replace Antony Burgman, who clashed with shareholders over the company’s decision to reject a 26.3 billion euro takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries last year.

Burgman, who is retiring, weathered unsuccessful legal attempts by shareholders to call an extraordinary meeting to vote on his dismissal.

A spokeswoman for Akzo Nobel said that Andersen had been chosen in consultation with the company’s major shareholders. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

