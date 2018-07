AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paints and coatings maker, on Wednesday said its operating income fell 23 percent to 225 million euros as sales slid 3 percent in the second quarter, missing market forecasts.

Cans of Dulux paint, an Akzo Nobel brand, are seen on the shelves of a hardware store near Manchester, Britain, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected adjusted operating income to drop 15 percent to 249 million euros. Sales had been seen slipping roughly 2 percent to 2.48 billion euros.