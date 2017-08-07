FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank issues $100 million private sukuk – sources
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 2 months ago

Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank issues $100 million private sukuk – sources

Davide Barbuscia, Tom Arnold

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank has raised $100 million through a private placement of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The issue, led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, has a two-year maturity and offers 90 basis points over three-month London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

Al Hilal Bank did not immediately respond to an email and calls seeking comment.

The bank, an Islamic lender, issued a privately placed $225 million sukuk in June last year, describing the deal as the first private placement of sukuk by a United Arab Emirates financial institution and the first senior, unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk by an Abu Dhabi entity since 2013.

That sukuk matures in January 2019, while the new $100 million issue is due on Aug. 14 of the same year.

Al Hilal Bank in 2013 established a $2.5 billion sukuk programme, under which it issued – in addition to the privately placed sukuk – a $500 million five-year sukuk.

The bank also raised additional capital through a $500 million hybrid Additional Tier 1 sukuk in 2014.

Al Hilal is rated A1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Holmes)

