Sarah Palin's son charged in domestic dispute at parents' Alaska home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The son of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has been charged with assault and burglary in a violent confrontation with his father at his parents’ Alaska home, court records showed on Monday.

According to a police account contained in the criminal complaint and other supporting documents, Track Palin, 28, broke through a window and bloodied his father, Todd Palin, in a physical struggle after his father pulled a gun but was disarmed. Police said it was Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, who called police to the scene of the Saturday night incident. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Alaska; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)