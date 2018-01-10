FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Albania's 2017 inflation hits 2 pct, below 3 pct target
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Top News
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Albania's 2017 inflation hits 2 pct, below 3 pct target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TIRANA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Albania's average consumer price
inflation rose to 2 percent in 2017, the country's Statistics
Institute said on Wednesday, up from 1.3 percent in 2016 but
below the central bank's 2017 target of 3 percent.
    Annual inflation in December 2017 was 1.8 percent, down from
2.2 percent in December 2016, the Institute added. 
    As is usual during the holiday period, the annual rise in
inflation in December came from food and non-alcoholic
beverages, which rose by 1.13 percentage points.     
  Albania CPI    December 2017   November 2017   December 2016
 Month-on-month       1.0             -0.1            0.9
  Year-on-year        1.8             1.7             2.2
    Note: The Central Bank expects inflation to reach its target
of 3 percent within the first half of 2019.

 (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.