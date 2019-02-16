Albanian protesters try to break into government building

Supporters of the opposition party protest in front of a government building that houses the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian opposition supporters broke a police cordon on Saturday after throwing petrol bombs and flares and began trying to smash the doors of the building that houses the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, in a protest calling for him to step down.

A security officer appealed for calm as some protesters tried to dismantle scaffolding that protects an illuminated canopy - a piece of artwork dear to Rama.

Tear gas was thrown from above on the rioters, who were using metal rods to try to break the doors.