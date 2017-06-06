FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTCR, Carlyle to buy contract research firm Albany Molecular
June 6, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

GTCR, Carlyle to buy contract research firm Albany Molecular

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Contract research company Albany Molecular Research Inc said on Tuesday it would be bought by private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC for about $922 million in cash.

Albany Molecular Research's stockholders will receive $21.75 for each share they hold, representing a premium of about 10 percent to the stock's Monday close.

Reuters reported on Monday that GTCR and Carlyle were in talks to team up and buy Albany Molecular Research. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

