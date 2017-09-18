FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Alcentra names new co-chief investment officer
September 18, 2017 / 4:15 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Alcentra names new co-chief investment officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management, named Vijay Rajguru as co-chief investment officer.

Rajguru will report to David Forbes-Nixon, chairman and chief executive officer, and work alongside chief investment officer and president Paul Hatfield.

Rajguru joins from GoldenTree Asset Management and will oversee Alcentra’s global direct lending and loan businesses in Europe and the U.S.

Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)

