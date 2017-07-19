FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 21 days ago

Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for a measure of profitability, citing market trends.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $2.1 to $2.3 billion.

Shares of New York-based Alcoa were down 2.3 percent at $35.66 in after-market trading.

The company also reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

