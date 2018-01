Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by the closure and divestiture of some smelting assets.

The net loss attributable to Alcoa widened to $196 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $125 million, or $0.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25.1 percent to $3.17 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)