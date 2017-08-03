FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5 pct
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
August 3, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 7 days ago

UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5 pct

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a 5.2 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The results come against a backdrop of a slowing economy and property market in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Aldar made a net profit of 620 million dirhams ($169 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 654 million dirhams in the prior-year period, the company said on its website.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly a profit of 631.72 million dirhams and 600.00 million dirhams respectively. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)

