UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5 pct

ABU DHABI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a 5.2 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The results come against a backdrop of a slowing economy and property market in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Aldar made a net profit of 620 million dirhams ($169 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 654 million dirhams in the prior-year period, the company said on its website.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly a profit of 631.72 million dirhams and 600.00 million dirhams respectively. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)