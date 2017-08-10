FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent
August 10, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 months ago

British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

The bank’s profit before tax rose to 78 million pounds in the six months ended June 30, from 59 million pounds a year earlier.

Aldermore, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive with backing from private-equity firm AnaCap, said net loans to customers rose 8.4 percent to 8.11 billion pounds in the period. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

