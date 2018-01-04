FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aldi UK's December sales up over 15 pct
January 4, 2018

Aldi UK's December sales up over 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said on Thursday its sales rose over 15 percent in December year-on-year, boosted by sales of its premium ranges.

The firm said its Christmas performance pushed total sales in the UK and Ireland during 2017 beyond the 10 billion pound ($13.5 billion) barrier for the first time.

Aldi, along with rival German discounter Lidl, has been winning UK market share from Britain’s big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury‘s, Asda and Morrisons. ($1 = 0.7399 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

