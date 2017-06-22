FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 22, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.

The Cade antitrust watchdog was originally scheduled to rule on the transaction at its June 28 meeting, Ultrapar said in a securities filing.

Ultrapar's unit Ipiranga, Brazil's No. 2 fuel distributor, agreed in June to acquire rival ALE for 2.17 billion reais ($652.6 million), rivaling the reach of state oil company Petrobras' distribution unit.

$1 = 3.33 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.