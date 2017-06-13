REFILE-Alexion names Biogen's Paul Clancy as CFO

(Corrects dateline to June 13)

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday named Biogen Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul Clancy as its finance head, effective July 31.

Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will remain with Alexion until August end, the company said.

Alexion shares were up 3.7 percent in extended trading while Biogen shares were down 1.9 percent.

Clancy will remain at Biogen through the second quarter, Biogen said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)