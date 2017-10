MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday that it would not go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of its processed food unit Sigma.

The book on the offering was set to close on Wednesday, but although it was oversubscribed, the price obtained was not within the established range, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The price range was 23 to 29 pesos, according to a prospectus filed earlier in September. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo)