MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a 5.94 billion peso ($327 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit by financial troubles at a client of its petrochemical unit Alpek.

The company loss compared to a net profit of 243 million pesos in the July-September period of 2016. ($1 = 18.1785 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)