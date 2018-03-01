FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:50 AM / a day ago

Dutch energy storage firm Alfen says to seek IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Dutch energy storage firm Alfen Beheer BV said on Thursday it intends to seek an initial public offering of shares on the Amsterdam Euronext stock exchange.

Alfen designs and sells energy storage systems, smart grids and electrical car charging equipment. The company did not indicate what percentage of shares investment firm Investos, its sole owner, intends to float.

Alfen said it had 74 million euros ($90 million) in sales in 2017 and expects revenues of 99 million euros in 2018. ($1 = 0.8202 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

