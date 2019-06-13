World News
June 13, 2019 / 2:08 PM / in 27 minutes

Algerian police arrest partner of Germany's VW over corruption allegations - state TV

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian police on Thursday arrested Mourad Eulmi, head of the private firm SOVAC, a partner of Germany’s Volkswagen AG, at a car assembly plant in the western province of Relizane over corruption allegations, state TV reported.

The arrest comes amid a series of anti-graft investigations since protests broke out this year seeking the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below