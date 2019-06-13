Algerian police arrest partner of Germany's VW over corruption allegations - state TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian police on Thursday arrested Mourad Eulmi, head of the private firm SOVAC, a partner of Germany’s Volkswagen AG, at a car assembly plant in the western province of Relizane over corruption allegations, state TV reported.

The arrest comes amid a series of anti-graft investigations since protests broke out this year seeking the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt.