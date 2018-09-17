FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 17, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Merkel declines to confirm report she has decided to fire top spy

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Angela Merkel said on Monday she had nothing to add to what she had already said about Germany’s embattled domestic intelligence chief after newspaper Die Welt reported the chancellor had decided he must go.

FILE PHOTO: Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee that oversees German intelligence agencies, in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Merkel said on Friday that her coalition would not break apart over the future of Hans-Georg Maassen, who has come under fire after he cast doubt on the authenticity of video footage showing far-right protesters chasing migrants after the fatal stabbing of a German man.

Asked if the report in Die Welt was correct, Merkel told a news conference: “I can only repeat what I said on Friday, which remains valid and there is nothing more to add.”

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.