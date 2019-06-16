Algerian partner of Germany’s VW questioned in corruption case: state TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Mourad Eulmi, the head of the Algerian family-owned firm SOVAC which runs an assembly plant with Germany’s Volkswagen AG, was questioned in court about corruption accusations on Sunday, state TV reported.

Eulmi was arrested by police last week during a series of anti-graft investigations ordered since protests broke out this year demanding the departure of the ruling elite.

The TV report did not give any more details about the case and there was no immediate statement from Eulmi or any lawyer representing him.