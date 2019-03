ALGIERS (Reuters) - Workers in Algeria’s biggest gas field Hassi Rmel staged a protest on Sunday but production was unaffected, an official from state energy firm Sonatrach said.

“Production at both Hassi Messaoud and Hassi Rmel is still flowing as usual,” Head of Sonatrach communication department Mounir Sakhri told Reuters.

“(There were) some minor protests that did not affect our business,” Sakhri said.