Algeria interim president calls for dialogue to prepare new elections

FILE PHOTO: Algerian upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah is pictured after being appointed as interim president by Algeria's parliament, following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s interim president Abdelkader Bensalah called on Thursday for all parties to launch an “inclusive dialogue” to prepare for presidential elections, following the constitutional council’s scrapping of a vote set for July 4.

Bensalah, in a speech broadcast on state television, did not set a date for the new contest.

The constitutional council on Sunday called off a presidential election planned for July 4 citing a lack of candidates, prolonging a period of political transition and risking more anger from anti-government protesters.

Demonstrators are expected to return to the streets on Friday to demand Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of an elite who have ruled Algeria since it won independence from France in 1962. Former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protesters.