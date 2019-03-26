Algeria's oil, gas production unaffected by unrest - IEA

FILE PHOTO: People wave Algerian national flags during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Algeria’s oil and gas production appears to be unaffected so far by the political unrest gripping the country, an International Energy Agency (IEA) official said on Tuesday.

A major oil and gas producer and OPEC member, Algeria has seen a wave of mass protests over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year rule since Feb. 22.

“There are as yet no signs that (Algeria’s) actual production and exports have been affected, but it’s a situation that we will watch and see how it develops,” Neil Atkinson, head of the IEA oil industry and market division, told Reuters.

Industry sources said last week that talks between Exxon Mobil and Algeria to develop a natural gas field in the North African country had stalled because of unrest.