Algeria’s ruling FLN party elects new leader - state TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party has elected Mohamed Djemai, a 50-year-old businessman, as its new leader, state television said on Tuesday.

The appointment came almost a month after mass protests forced the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power. Protests have continued with demands for the dismantling of the entire ruling elite and a shift towards more democracy in Algeria, a major oil and gas producer.