Algerian PM says new government will be in charge for a "short period of time"

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s new prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, said on Thursday that his government would be in charge for a “short period of time” and would support the work of a national conference for a political transition.
An independent commission will oversee Algeria’s presidential election, he also told a news conference in Algiers.
Ailing President Abelaziz Bouteflika decided not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations. Bedoui was appointed premier this week after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned.
