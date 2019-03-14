World News
March 14, 2019 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Algerian PM says new government will be in charge for a "short period of time"

1 Min Read

Algeria's newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, speaks during a joint news conference with deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra, in Algiers, Algeria March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s new prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, said on Thursday that his government would be in charge for a “short period of time” and would support the work of a national conference for a political transition.

An independent commission will oversee Algeria’s presidential election, he also told a news conference in Algiers.

Ailing President Abelaziz Bouteflika decided not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations. Bedoui was appointed premier this week after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below