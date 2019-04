FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika delivers a speech during swearing-in ceremony after his re-election in Algiers, Algeria April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, state news agency APS said on Tuesday, following weeks of mass protests.

The move came after Algeria’s army chief of staff demanded immediate constitutional procedures to remove the ailing, 82-year-old leader from office.