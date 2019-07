FILE PHOTO: Algerian upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah is pictured after being appointed as interim president by Algeria's parliament, following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Elections remain the only democratic solution to end Algeria’s political crisis, interim president Abdelkader Bensalah said on Wednesday.

The army will not be part of the dialogue, he said in a speech on state television.