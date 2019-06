FILE PHOTO: Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia awaits the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers, Algeria December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s supreme court on Wednesday placed former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia in custody over alleged corruption, state TV reported.

He became the most senior figure to be detained since mass protests broke out earlier this year demanding the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people demonstrators see as corrupt.