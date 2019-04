Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika delivers a speech during swearing-in ceremony after his re-election in Algiers, Algeria April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has faced mass protests and pressure from the army demanding he end his 20-year rule, will resign before his mandate ends on April 28, state news agency APS said on Monday.

APS said Bouteflika, who is 82 and in poor health, will take important decisions to ensure “continuity of the state’s institutions” before resigning.