HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is making a five tranche dollar bond offering in a benchmark-sized issue expected to price later on Wednesday during New York trading hours, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The tranches are of 5.5-,10-,20-,30- and 40-year maturity bonds whose price guidance has been indicated at around 100,125-130,140,160 and 180 basis points over US Treasuries.