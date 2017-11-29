Alibaba markets five-tranche US dollar bonds

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - Alibaba Group Holding, rated A1/A+/A+, is marketing five tranches of US dollar bonds in its second such offering.

The Chinese technology giant’s SEC-registered notes have tenors of 5.5, 10, 20, 30 and 40 years and are marketing at initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 100 basis points area, 125-130bp, 140bp area, 160bp area and 180bp area, respectively.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are bookrunners.

The senior unsecured bond issue is expected to price today, during New York hours. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)