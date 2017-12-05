FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba must face renewed lawsuit over IPO -US appeals court
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 2 days ago

Alibaba must face renewed lawsuit over IPO -US appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of defrauding shareholders by concealing a regulatory warning prior to its initial public offering about its ability to suppress counterfeiting on its websites.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday said a lower court judge erred in dismissing the complaint by holders of Alibaba’s American Depositary Shares and call options to buy those shares.

Shareholders claimed that Alibaba concealed a meeting on July 16, 2014, two months before the Chinese e-commerce company’s IPO, in which China’s powerful State Administration for Industry and Commerce threatened big fines if counterfeiting continued.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

