Foxconn Ventures sells $398.4 million in Alibaba stock: sources

(Reuters) - Foxconn Ventures Holdco has sold $398.4 million worth of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s shares, in a block trade in the open market managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Foxconn sold 2.2 million Alibaba shares on Wednesday at $181.10 per share, the sources said, asking not to be identified ahead of any official announcement.

Foxconn and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.