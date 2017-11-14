FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa offers 250 mln euros to take on most of Alitalia's fleet, half of staff -source
November 14, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lufthansa offers 250 mln euros to take on most of Alitalia's fleet, half of staff -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa has offered 250 million euros ($294 million) to take on most of Alitalia’s fleet of aircraft and half of its staff, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Alitalia, which has made a profit only a few times in its 70-year history, was put under special administration earlier this year after staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

Lufthansa is one of seven companies that submitted binding offers for Alitalia by Oct. 16. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing and additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Hugh Lawson)

