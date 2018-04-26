FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Lufthansa says Alitalia restructuring a 'red line' for bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it would only pursue its interest in struggling Italian airline Alitalia if the carrier is restructured, chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft takes off at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

“The way Alitalia looks today is of absolutely no interest at all,” Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson told an call for analysts on Thursday.

Lufthansa said earlier this month it had submitted a documenting setting out its ideas for a “new” Alitalia.

Italian paper Il Sole 24 Ore has reported that Lufthansa was expected to eventually enter exclusive negotiations to buy Alitalia.

Svensson also declined to comment on whether Lufthansa had made an inquiry into low-cost rival Norwegian Air following its advance from British Airways-owner IAG.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edward Taylor

