LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy’s insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

EasyJet said it was interested in “certain assets of a restructured Alitalia​” but the process was confidential and there was no certainty that any transaction would proceed.​ (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Greg Mahlich)