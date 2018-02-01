FDA approves Allergan's Avycaz for two types of pneumonia

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the drugmaker’s antibiotic Avycaz to treat two types of pneumonia caused by drug-resistant bacteria.

The decision comes after a successful late-stage study testing the drug on adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP).

HABP and VABP are serious bacterial infections that occur in hospitalized patients who are associated with critically ill and vulnerable populations.

Avycaz was first approved in 2015 to treat adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections in combination with metronidazole.

Last year, the drug was also approved to treat complicated urinary tract infections including kidney infections. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)