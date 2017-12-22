Allergan says court affirms patent loss to Sandoz on eye drug

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc said on Friday that it had lost its appeal in a patent battle with Novartis AG over its rival version of Allergan’s Combigan eye drug and said it would file a petition to rehear the case.

Allergan said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas’ earlier decision that the Sandoz rival did not infringe two of Allergan’s patents and reversed a decision on a third patent in favor of Novartis. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)