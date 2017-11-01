CORRECTED-Allergan third-quarter revenue rises 11.4 pct

(Corrects to add dropped word “profit” in paragraph two)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its quarterly net sales rose 11.4 percent on higher demand for its medical aesthetics products.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.03 billion, or $12.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $15.15 billion, or $38.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took an impairment charge of $3.2 billion related to its dry-eye drug Restasis, as well as $1.3 billion in impairment charge related to Teva securities.

Net revenue rose 11.4 percent to $4.03 billion.