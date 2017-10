Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. automotive replacement parts distributor Genuine Parts Co said on Monday it would buy European rival Alliance Automotive Group in a deal valued at about $2 billion, including debt.

Genuine Parts will buy Alliance Automotive from private equity funds managed by Blackstone and Alliance Automotive’s co-founders, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)