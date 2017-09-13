Britain's Alliance Pharma H1 revenue rises on strong sales abroad

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British specialty pharmaceutical company Alliance Pharma Plc on Wednesday reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by international sales of its scar reduction product and eye supplement.

The company, listed on London’s junior stock market, said revenue rose to 50.3 million pounds ($66.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 46.4 million pounds a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax rose 1.7 percent to 11.9 million pounds during the period.