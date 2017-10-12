FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz, Shapoorji Pallonji partner to set up $500 million India fund
October 12, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 5 days ago

Allianz, Shapoorji Pallonji partner to set up $500 million India fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Files

REUTERS - German insurer Allianz SE said it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up a $500 million real-estate fund aimed at the office market in India.

Allianz will own 50 percent of the rupee-denominated closed-ended fund, SPREF II, while long-term institutional investors will hold the rest, it said on Thursday.

The deal forms part of Allianz’s plan to allocate about 5 percent of its global real-estate portfolio to the Asia-Pacific region, Allianz said.

The venture, which will be supported locally by Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors team, aims at building long-term, cash flow producing office portfolio by buying a mix of assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Delhi.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

