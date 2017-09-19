FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in a month

Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allianz’s Germany chief Manfred Knof will step down by the end of the year for health reasons, a spokesman for the insurance giant said on Tuesday.

A supervisory board meeting will be held in the afternoon to discuss the personnel change.

The likely successor is the current Italy country head, Klaus-Peter Roehler, according to a report in Tuesday’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was also the first to report the resignation citing unnamed sources.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.