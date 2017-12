Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc to restart clinical tests on a drug to treat patients with a rare bleeding disorder, the company said on Friday.

Alnylam had in September stop testing the drug, fitusiran, to treat hemophilia after a patient died.

The company said the FDA decision pertained to a mid-stage study and late-stage program for fitusiran. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)