Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its drug met the main goal in a late-stage study in patients suffering from a life-threatening genetic disease.

The drug, patisiran, was being evaluated for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, which affects the peripheral nerves.

The company said it intends to file a marketing application for the drug in late 2017. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)