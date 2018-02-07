Alpek receives regulatory approval for purchase of Petrobras units

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ** Mexican petrochemical company Alpek said on Wednesday that it received approval from Brazilian regulators for the purchase of two petrochemical units from state-run oil company Petrobras . ** The close of the transaction, valued at about $385 million, still depends on other conditions, Alpek said in an advisory to the Mexican stock exchange. ** Shares of Alpek closed on Wednesday at 26.15 pesos on the local stock exchange, down 1.69 percent, before the announcement. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)