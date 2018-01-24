FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 24, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

CORRECTED-Alphabet unveils Chronicle, a new cyber security business incubated at X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first paragraph corrects day of week to Wednesday, not Tuesday)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc on Wednesday unveiled Chronicle, a cyber security business founded in its X incubation unit in early 2016 that is focusing focus on developing digital “immune systems” for customers.

“The reality for most companies today when it comes to cyber security is reactive: find and clean up the damage,” Astro Teller, head of Alphabet’s X, also called “captain of moonshots,” said in a blog post. “The real moonshot, which is still several years away, is predicting and deflecting cyber attacks before they infiltrate an organization’s network.” (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.