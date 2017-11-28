FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 2 days ago

Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car unit asked a U.S. judge on Monday to postpone an upcoming trade secrets trial against Uber Technologies Inc , so Waymo could investigate whether Uber withheld important evidence in the case.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 in San Francisco federal court. Waymo said it learned of new evidence last week after the U.S. Department of Justice shared it with the judge overseeing the case. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
