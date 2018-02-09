FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Technology News
February 9, 2018 / 10:34 PM / in a day

Uber rejected $500 million settlement with Waymo earlier this week

Heather Somerville, Dan Levine

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo early this week proposed a settlement deal with Uber Technologies Inc in which Uber would pay $500 million in equity to resolve a high-stakes trade-secrets case, but Uber directors rejected the offer in a board meeting on Tuesday, according to two sources close to the discussions.

Following four days of testimony in the trial, which included hours of testimony from former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, the two companies reached a settlement late Thursday. Waymo agreed to a deal of $245 million in Uber equity.

Waymo claimed damages worth $1.9 billion in the trial.

Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.